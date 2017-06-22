DOVER, DE - JUNE 17: Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 17, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly)

It's human to make a misstep even for human ray of sunshine Chance the Rapper , who took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around visuals that mocked a number of record companies during his "Be Encouraged" tour.

"I want to formally apologize to Dr. Dre and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music," he wrote at the start of his eight-tweet thread. Grammy-winning artist Dr. Dre is one of the most iconic rappers of the 90s. He has experienced more recent success as the mastermind of the Beats empire , now owned by Apple . Aftermath is the label that he founded in the mid-1990s; it's now a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.





During his tour, Chance put up visuals of the logos of record labels like Def Jam , Atlantic, and Epic, all parodied into fake, satirical versions of their names. The joke was a nod to his own proudly independent status as an artist, and a jab at the companies that control the lion's share of the industry. Aftermath was included in that visual — but as Chance noted in his tweets, their story is different, given the label's history as an artist-founded collective.

"Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers," he continued. "His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artists like Kendrick Lamar, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how I inspire to be. I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now." Read his full apology and examples of the controversial visuals below.

I want to formally apologize to Dr Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music. - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

When I went on the Be Encouraged tour I made LED content to satirize and degrade major labels. - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

I made the mistake of including Imprints which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift artist... - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how i inspire to be - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now, - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled - Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017