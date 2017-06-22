Newsfeed
Newsfeed

Drake Debuts New Song 'Signs' Inspired By High-Fashion Bucket Hats and Hawiian Shirts

Cady Lang
1:46 PM ET

In case having Drake drop two different albums with 20+ songs each just isn't enough 6 god for you, have no fear: Drizzy is back with new music perfect for your summer playlist.

The Canadian rapper debuted his latest song, "Signs," at the Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris; according to an Instagram on his account, the track was inspired by the collection, an affair fit for a sartorial Hunter S. Thompson: bucket hats, mock turtlenecks, and a seemingly endless supply of Hawaiian print shirts.

According to Vogue, the collaboration came about after artistic director Kim Jones sent a few snaps of the upcoming collection to Drake, who was so inspired by it that he wrote a song for the runway show.

"Well, I sent a few pictures [from the collection] to Drake because he’s a big fan… and then he wrote a song." Jones said.

Between singing praises of the show's soundtrack and the artist who made it, Jones also noted that the song might be released commercially after the show.

"It’s really, really good—I think he’s probably releasing it as a single," he said. "Because he loved it too. It’s so nice that Drake wrote a song."

Listen to "Signs" and see the Louis Vuitton runway show in action below.

Follow TIME