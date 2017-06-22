World
Search
Sign In
this week in healthThis Week in Health: Summer Colds, Health Care and Yoga for Pain
Close-up of man's wrinkled forehead TIME health stock
TelevisionThe Meaning Behind Sansa Stark's Cryptic Voiceover in the New Game of Thrones Trailer
viralYou Can Now Watch As Justin Trudeau Cuddles a Puppet With the 'Squeeziest' Hug He Can
Congress5 Things You Need to Know About the Senate's Health Care Bill
GOP Senators Hold Meeting To Discuss Draft Of Healthcare Bill
170622_Rebecca Burger
@rebeccablikes
France

Fitness Blogger Dies After Whipped Cream Dispenser Explodes, Family Says

Melissa Chan
11:55 AM ET

A popular lifestyle blogger in France has died, after a whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her in the chest, her family said.

Rebecca Burger — who had a large following on Instagram and often wrote about fashion, food and fitness — was killed in the canister blast inside her home Sunday, Burger’s family confirmed on her social media pages.

The blogger’s relatives posted a photo on Instagram of the high-pressure whipped cream dispenser, which was recalled four years ago. "Here's an example of a whipped cream dispenser that exploded and struck Rebecca's thorax, causing her death," her family wrote, warning others not to use the dispenser.

The dispenser has been recalled since early 2013 due to concerns of the plastic top "bursting" off, according to Ard'time, the kitchenware company that produced the product.

Burger's official cause of death is unclear. Prosecutors in France are investigating the incident and will determine whether the canister was to blame for the 33-year-old's death, according to the Associated Press.

Burger often shared photos of her travels and posted images of herself in fitness clothes and swimsuits on Instagram, where she now has 170,000 followers.

Less than a week ago, she expressed her gratitude for her "beautiful" life and her successes while looking forward to the future.

"A beautiful day comes to an end," she wrote in French. "Lots of travel plans coming up and new projects. Sometimes I take a moment to reflect on everything I've already accomplished and what I'm about to live. That's when I tell myself that life is beautiful. We don't have a credit on time so let's enjoy it to the fullest."

With additional reporting by Olivier Claurent

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME