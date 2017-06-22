A popular lifestyle blogger in France has died, after a whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her in the chest, her family said.

Rebecca Burger — who had a large following on Instagram and often wrote about fashion, food and fitness — was killed in the canister blast inside her home Sunday, Burger’s family confirmed on her social media pages.

The blogger’s relatives posted a photo on Instagram of the high-pressure whipped cream dispenser, which was recalled four years ago. "Here's an example of a whipped cream dispenser that exploded and struck Rebecca's thorax, causing her death," her family wrote, warning others not to use the dispenser.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The dispenser has been recalled since early 2013 due to concerns of the plastic top "bursting" off, according to Ard'time , the kitchenware company that produced the product.

Burger's official cause of death is unclear. Prosecutors in France are investigating the incident and will determine whether the canister was to blame for the 33-year-old's death, according to the Associated Press.

Burger often shared photos of her travels and posted images of herself in fitness clothes and swimsuits on Instagram, where she now has 170,000 followers.

Less than a week ago, she expressed her gratitude for her "beautiful" life and her successes while looking forward to the future.

"A beautiful day comes to an end," she wrote in French. "Lots of travel plans coming up and new projects. Sometimes I take a moment to reflect on everything I've already accomplished and what I'm about to live. That's when I tell myself that life is beautiful. We don't have a credit on time so let's enjoy it to the fullest."

With additional reporting by Olivier Claurent