Television

The Meaning Behind Sansa Stark's Cryptic Voiceover in the New Game of Thrones Trailer

Megan McCluskey
1:12 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

In the closing moments of the new trailer for Game of Thrones' seventh season, Sansa delivers a voiceover that seems to hint at some serious Stark family drama. "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives," she ominously says.

But while the voiceover accompanies what appears to be a shot of a solitary Jon riding a horse through the North, some fans believe it hints at a reunion between Sansa and her sister Arya. As Reddit user D-Stark points out, the quote first appears in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series during a conversation between Arya and Ned. The saying crops up several other times throughout the books, always in chapters from Arya's point of view.

"Let me tell you something about wolves, child. When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives," Ned tells his younger daughter in A Game of Thrones, referencing the direwolf Stark family sigil. "Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths. So if you must hate, Arya, hate those who would truly do us harm...Sansa is your sister. You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you."

A recent behind-the-scenes video already hinted that a Stark family reunion is in the cards for season 7. So the use of this particular maxim to close out a trailer that opens on a shot of Sansa in Winterfell's godswood seems to only add credence to the theory that the two sisters are fated to finally see each other again.

Season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

