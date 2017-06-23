Here's What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO in July

July is a time for enjoying summer treats like barbecues, beach trips and binge-watching TV when it's too hot to go outside. Thankfully, there are plenty of new additions to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and HBO Now to help pass the sweltering weeks.
Game of Thrones and Insecure return to HBO with all new seasons in July, while Netflix premieres the new show Friends From College, which follows a group of Harvard graduates in their 40s. Should you be more in the mood for movies, a bunch of classic films are dropping across streaming services: tune in to Rosemary's Baby, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and several Star Trek installments on both Amazon and Hulu.
Check out what's coming to streaming services in July below.
Netflix
July 1
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Best in Show
Boat Trip
Caramel
Capo 'El amo del tunel': Season 1
Dad
Deep Water: Season 1
Delicatessen
Disney's The Mighty Ducks
El Barco
Emma
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Free Willy
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Jackass: Number Two
Last Night
Liar's Dice
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Matchstick Men
Mixed Signals
Offspring: Season 6
Out of Thin Air
Police Academy
Proof of Life
Punch-Drunk Love
Spawn: The Movie
Spice Up: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Longest Yard
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Astronaut Farmer
Taking Lives
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
The Originals: Season 4
Titanic
Unriddle
Unriddle II
Witnesses: Season 2
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
July 2
El Chema
July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups: Season 1
July 5
iZombie: Season 3
July 6
Butter
Speech & Debate
The Void
July 7
1 Mile to You
Castlevania: Season 1
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4
Luna Petunia: Season 2
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Chasing Coral
Friends From College: Season 1
To the Bone
July 15
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17
A Cowgirl's Story
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Uncertain Glory
July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
Pretty Little Liars
July 21
Last Chance U: Season 2
Ozark: Season 1
The Worst Witch: Season 1
July 22
Railroad Tigers
July 24
Victor
July 25
Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special
Munroe Island
July 28
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1
The Incredible Jessica James
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5
July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4
Hulu
July 1
48 Hours
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Altered States
Another 48 Hours
Area 51
As I Am: The Life and Times of DJ AM
Bandits
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blob
Boomerang
Braveheart
Bull Durham
Cat O'Nine Tails
Clear and Present Danger
Click
Dark City
Dead Calm
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
The Devil's Advocate
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Dream a Little Dream
Drunk Wedding
The Eagle and the Hawk
Eight Men Out
Encino Man
The Fan
The First Wives Club
A Fistful of Dynamite
Flashdance
Fly Me to the Moon
Free Money
The Furies
Get Well Soon
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
Hudson Hawk
The Hunt for Red October
John Carpenter's Vampires
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
The Juror
Killing Zoe
Kingpin
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
Kit Kittredge: an American Girl
La Bamba
Les Miserables
The Letter
Lost Souls
The Lucky Ones
The Man Alone
The Mangler
Manhattan
Married to the Mob
The Mask
The Midnight Meat Train
Misery
My Dog Skip
Needful Things
Nerve
Payback
The Peacemaker
A Perfect Murder
Pootie Tang
The Presidio
The Professional
Reasonable Doubt
Rescue Dawn
Riding in Cars with Boys
Road House
Rosemary's Baby
Rustler's Rhapsody
Sacred Ground
Santee
School Daze
Scrooged
Sense and Sensibility
Sniper
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VII: Generations
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Suicide Kings
Syriana
The Tall Stranger
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
The Pursuit of Happiness
The Water Horse
To the Arctic
Top Dog
Top of the Food Chain
Up in the Air
Walking Tail
The Witches
Wolfen
July 4
Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie
July 5
The Eric Andre Show: Season 4
Prince Avalanche
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
July 6
Under the Gun
July 7
Pure: Season 1
July 8
Our Kind of Traitor
July 9
Sliding Doors
July 10
Blood, Sand & Gold
July 12
Humpday
Melancholia
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Bold Type: Series Premiere
July 14
Uncle Grandpa: Season 4
Da Sweet Blood of Jesus
July 16
Inside Job
July 19
John Dies at the End
July 20
Tagged: Season 1
July 23
Touch of Light
July 24
Guardians of Oz
Touch of the Light
July 25
Midnight, Texas
Somewhere Between
July 26
Good Ol' Frieda
Oxford Murders
July 28
Betch: Season 2
July 30
96 Souls
July 31
Jeepers Creepers
Amazon
July 1
1 Dead Party
14 Women
18 Swirling Riders
The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph
48 Hrs.
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Abolition
Agent Cody Banks
Air: The Musical
All American Zombie Drugs
Amnesiac
Another 48 Hrs.
Appetite
Area 51
The Artworks
Assassin of the Tsar
Bandits
BigFoot Wars
Blind Heat
Blood Moon Rising
Blood Reaper
Boomerang
Boricua
Braveheart
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Bull Durham
Bumble**k, USA
Bunnyman Massacre
Carne: The Taco Maker
Carnies
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
The Corrupted
Crystal River
Cutthroat Island
Day We Met
Dead Evidence
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Destination Vegas
Dilemma
Dirt Merchant
Dragonblade
Dream a Little Dream
Drunk Wedding
The Eagle and the Hawk
Eight Men Out
Elephant
The First Wives Club
Flashdance
Flipping
Fly Me to the Moon
Foreign Fields
Frankenstein REborn
Free Money
Frozen Kiss
G Men from Hell
Gene-Fusion
The General
Get Well Soon
Ghost Bride
Godsend
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Gunshy
Hazard Jack
Hobgoblins
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
The Hunt for Red October
Intimate Affairs
Into the Fire
Jack in the Box
Jezebeth
Jingles the Clown
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Johnny Guitar
Killing Ariel
Killing Zoe
Kingpin
The Last Word
Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead
The Letter
The Little Kidnappers
Little Red Devil
Lost in Siberia
Loving Molly
The Lucky Ones
Manhattan
Married to the Mob
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meeting Spencer
Metamorphosis
The Midnight Meat Train
Model Behaviour
Morning Glory
Mortem
Moscow Heat
My Bloody Wedding
Nerve
New Order
Night Train
On the Q.T.
Paradise Lose
Payback
The Peacemaker
Phil The Alien
Pi
Players
Poliwood
Pootie Tang
Postmortem
The Presidio
Princess Juliet
Private Lessons
Prophet's Game
Reasonable Doubt
Red Tide
Redball
Relative Evil
Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary's Baby
Sample People
Sanctuary
Scrooged
Shunned House
Silent Youth
Silo Killer 2
Slip & Fall
Smoke N' Lightnin'
Squeal
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VII: Generations
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Streets of Rage
Suicide Kings
Sweet Angel Mine
The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute
The Telling
A Texas Funeral
This Revolution
Top Dog
Up in the Air
VikingQuest
When Justice Fails
Where Truth Lies
Who's Your Monkey
Wild Wild West
Wildflowers
Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone
Zombiez
July 4
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
July 6
The Assignment
The Salesman
Under the Gun
July 7
Begum Jaan
Happy Birthday, Sweetie
July 8
Our Kind of Traitor
July 9
Sliding Doors
July 13
Mr. Robot: Season 2
July 14
Its Gawd!
July 16
Salvation: Season 1
July 19
Antarctica: Ice & Sky
Miss Sloane
July 21
Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 1
July 28
Chef
The Last Tycoon: Season 1
The Living and the Dead: Season 1
July 31
Jeepers Creepers
HBO Now
July 1
About a Boy
American Gigolo
Bean
The Blair Witch Project
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Born on the Fourth of July
Cobra
The Dark Knight
El Cerdo
Erin Brockovich
Heartburn
Johnny Handsome
K-Pax
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
La Invitación
Le Divorce
Leatherheads
Loving
The Man Without a Face
Mimic (Extended Version)
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible II
Mr. Deeds
Necessary Roughness
Next Day Air
The Other Side of the Door
Over Her Dead Body
Panic Room
Pearl Harbor
Platoon
Richie Rich
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Rose
Selena
Solaris
Soul Food
Thirteen
Watchmen (Extended Version)
The Women
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (Extended Version)
July 3
HBO First Look: War for The Planet of the Apes
July 4
Words That Built America
July 7
Esteban
July 8
Tour De Pharmacy
July 9
The Defiant Ones, Documentary Event premiere
July 14
Rara
July 15
Keeping Up With the Joneses
July 16
Game of Thrones: Season 7 premiere
July 21
Truman
July 22
Hacksaw Ridge
July 23
Ballers: Season 3 premiere
Insecure: Season 2 premiere
July 28
Room 104: Series premiere
Las Horas Contadas
July 29
Almost Christmas