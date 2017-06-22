Newsfeed
celebrities

The Internet Is Losing It Over Demi Lovato's Subtle Nod to Selena Gomez

Cady Lang
11:25 AM ET

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's longtime friendship has weathered its share of controversy. While the pair were childhood co-stars on Barney and Friends and later became Disney Channel wards together (with a memorable if short-lived shared vlog,) their relationship has also experienced some moments of tension.

Now, however, it looks like Lovato's making friendly overtures online with a recent Instagram post that gives a subtle nod to one of Gomez's songs. On Monday, Lovato posted a picture of herself with friends along with that caption, "Kill em with kindness...or choke em with a smile on your face." Fans immediately noticed that the first half of the caption could easily be a reference to Gomez's 2015 song, "Kill Em With Kindness," and began losing it over the possibility that Delena might be a thing again.

This isn't the first time that Lovato has used lyrics to comment on her relationship status with Selena; in another post from 2015, she used both of their song titles and lyrics in a post that made Delena shippers swoon.

Kill em with kindness.... or choke em with a smile on your face. 😇

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

