Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez 's longtime friendship has weathered its share of controversy. While the pair were childhood co-stars on Barney and Friends and later became Disney Channel wards together (with a memorable if short-lived shared vlog ,) their relationship has also experienced some moments of tension .

Now, however, it looks like Lovato's making friendly overtures online with a recent Instagram post that gives a subtle nod to one of Gomez's songs. On Monday, Lovato posted a picture of herself with friends along with that caption, "Kill em with kindness...or choke em with a smile on your face." Fans immediately noticed that the first half of the caption could easily be a reference to Gomez's 2015 song, "Kill Em With Kindness," and began losing it over the possibility that Delena might be a thing again.

This isn't the first time that Lovato has used lyrics to comment on her relationship status with Selena; in another post from 2015 , she used both of their song titles and lyrics in a post that made Delena shippers swoon.