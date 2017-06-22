World
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionPreview Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith Turning Carpool Karaoke Into the Best Party Ever
Crime'I Don't Want You to Get Shooted.' New Video Shows a Daughter's Plea After Philando Castile Shooting
Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile
public healthBats Are the Number-One Carriers of Disease
Pallid bat (Antrozous pallidus) in flight, near Portal, Arizona, United States of America, North America
Population3 Ways Societies Counted Populations Before the U.S. Census
The quipu was a series of knotted strings by which the Inca kept their administrative records, though a moreesoteric function cannot be ruled out
France

Champs-Elysees Attacker Who Drove Into Police Car Pledged Allegiance to ISIS: Prosecutor

Associated Press
10:30 AM ET

(PARIS) — A French prosecutor says a man who was killed when he drove a car packed with arms and explosives into a police convoy had pledged allegiance to the leader of ISIS.

Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said Thursday the attacker had a huge cache of weapons both at home and in the vehicle used in Monday's rampage.

Molins says evidence from the investigation shows the suspect wanted to join ISIS forces in Syria and Iraq.

The driver in the latest attack on one of the French capital's busiest shopping and tourist districts set off a fiery blast when he drove his car into police patrolling the Champs-Elysees.

Witnesses said gendarmes jumped out of the vehicle, ran to the car, smashed its windows and pulled out the driver in an apparent attempt to save him.

Police officials earlier identified the suspect as 31-year-old Adam Djaziri from the Paris suburb of Argenteuil.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME