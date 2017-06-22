Welcome to the new, expanded version of Carpool Karaoke . This time, your regularly-scheduled host James Corden is nowhere to be seen, taking much more than a back seat to the singing. Instead, the stars he's wrangled onto the show are in charge of the action, as shown in a new preview for the Apple Music series.

In the advance clip, Queen Latifah takes the wheel as Jada Pinkett Smith commandeers the passenger seat for an eventful cruise through the streets of Los Angeles, on a mission to promote their upcoming movie Girls Trip . We get a peek at their karaoke skills to Prince and Cyndi Lauper's classic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," of course, as the two actresses are joined by their movie costars Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall for some guerrilla marketing tactics. (Think: t-shirt cannons and personalized megaphone shout-outs as they roll down the street.)

"Brother in the white truck, make sure you go see Girls Trip . You're lookin' good!" they say at one point. "Take your baby mama, your other baby mama, your other other baby mama..."

The expanded Carpool Karaoke series comes to us thanks to the success of Late Late Show host Corden's viral segments with guests like Harry Styles , Katy Perry , and Michelle Obama , which usually span about ten to fifteen minutes, while these episodes will run for thirty. Corden's latest piece, with Ed Sheeran , has racked up more than 23 million YouTube views.

The episode with Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith is scheduled to premiere August 8.