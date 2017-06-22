Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Rural America is Aging and Shrinking

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Rural America is aging and shrinking.

By Justin Fox in Bloomberg View

2. As the opioid crisis deepens, why hasn’t science come up with new pain medicines?

By Michael White in Pacific Standard

3. Healthy coral reefs are good for tourism, and we can make tourism good for reefs.

By Robert Brumbaugh at the Nature Conservancy

4. America is withdrawing from the world. Who will fill our shoes?

By Richard N. Haass in Project Syndicate

5. We should stop obsessing about vitamin D.

By Julia Belluz in Vox



Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
