Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Reunite for a Blistering Takedown of Pro-Trump Protesters

Melissa Locker
10:49 AM ET

Seth Meyers was so interested in people protesting a performance of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar that he had to bring in Amy Poehler as back-up to help him fully express his disbelief. On Wednesday night’s episode of Late Night, Meyers and Poehler resurrected the Saturday Night Live bit they perfected on Weekend Update known as “Really?!” in reaction to protestors who interrupted the climax of a Shakespeare in the Park performance because they said they believed it normalized violence against the right.

“Really, protesters?” Poehler said on the show, “You’d wait in line for Shakespeare in the Park tickets to a play you hate and watch for three hours just to run on stage to protect someone dressed like the president from getting pretend-stabbed with a fake knife? Really?”

She was on a roll: “If you want to change this country you can’t just sit around your house, yelling at the TV. You have to get out there and yell at a play.”

Meyers noted that Julius Caesar and Donald Trump have very little in common, other than the fact that they both have casinos named after them. “Really, you could tell that Caesar wasn’t really Trump because the Senate stabbed him instead of just passing a sh---y health care bill,” he said.

“And really, if this portrayal was offensive to anyone, it’s Caesar. Caesar was beloved by the Roman Empire,” Meyers said. “To put it another way, he won the popular vote.”

