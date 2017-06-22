Leading up to Senate Republicans' release of a new version of the American Health Care Act, Jimmy Kimmel took some time to share his thoughts on the closed-door preparation of the proposal. During the opening monologue of Wednesday's episode of Live!, the host blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow GOP lawmakers for their lack of transparency regarding the bill.
"[McConnell] is keeping this bill such a tightly guarded secret even senators in [his] own party haven't been allowed to look at it," he explained. "They've held no hearings, they've allowed no debate. All we know is the legislation — which would affect many millions of Americans — is being written in secret by a group of 13 male senators. All men, no women."
Kimmel went on to compare the plan to a plot from the Harry Potter series, airing a fake trailer for Mitch McConnell and the Chamber of Secrets. "It’s the bill that must not be named," he joked.
