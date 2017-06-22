Leading up to Senate Republicans' release of a new version of the American Health Care Act , Jimmy Kimmel took some time to share his thoughts on the closed-door preparation of the proposal. During the opening monologue of Wednesday's episode of Live! , the host blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow GOP lawmakers for their lack of transparency regarding the bill.

"[McConnell] is keeping this bill such a tightly guarded secret even senators in [his] own party haven't been allowed to look at it," he explained. "They've held no hearings, they've allowed no debate. All we know is the legislation — which would affect many millions of Americans — is being written in secret by a group of 13 male senators. All men, no women."

Kimmel went on to compare the plan to a plot from the Harry Potter series, airing a fake trailer for Mitch McConnell and the Chamber of Secrets . "It’s the bill that must not be named," he joked.

