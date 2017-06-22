This Week in Health: Summer Colds, Health Care and Yoga for Pain

It's officially summer, but the warm weather doesn't necessarily mean you're in for three months of good health. This week's health news revealed why getting a summer bug can feel even more awful than a winter one . There's also, of course, plenty of health care news to catch up on. Here's what else caught our attention this week. (Sign up for the TIME Health newsletter for more.)

TIME polled a group of major health organizations and asked how much input they have had in the creation of the American Health Care Act. They say they played almost no part in the creation of the Republican health care bill—a drastic departure from the past.

It's not just you. The reason why people don't like how their voice sounds in recordings has to do with vocal cord vibrations.

Summer colds aren't more severe than winter ones. Instead, loneliness and a fear of missing out on summer fun may explain why your symptoms feel so harsh.

Scientists believe they have pinpointed how ketamine, a drug that can cause hallucinations, triggers rapid antidepressant effects in the brain.

A new report reveals that many teens use contraceptives—but not the most effective kinds. Condoms continue to be the most popular form of birth control, despite having nearly a 20% failure rate.

Six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) resigned, stating that President Trump “simply does not care”. But others remain, hoping to make a difference from the inside.

About 10% of American adults have chronic back pain, but not everyone can afford expensive therapies to treat it. A new study finds that yoga and physical therapy for back pain are equally effective.

Fire up the grill: People who ate seafood twice a week had less inflammation and joint swelling compared to people who rarely ate it, a new study finds.

A new study finds that bats, compared to other mammals, carry more viruses that they can transmit to humans.