Business

Balenciaga's Latest Effort to Troll the Fashion World Is Selling This $1,100 Shopping Bag

Ashley Hoffman
8:43 AM ET

After Balenciaga launched a $2,145 version of an Ikea shopping bag, the high-end designer label has done it again with a shopping bag-like tote that retails for $1,100.

The difference between the paper bag and the accessory that costs around $1,100 might be the materials. The high-priced calfskin white tote comes branded with the word BALENCIAGA in the label's signature font. (The shopper's handles are also Nappa leather, and the hardware is silver, which probably doesn't come cheap.) Bonus: the carrier features plenty of zippers and pockets within for slipping in all the money you have left after buying it.

Balenciaga sought to court a young audience, hiring the designer behind Vetements, Demna Gvasalia, to bring his tongue-in-cheek riffs on the humble to Balenciaga's more traditional table.

Call it media bait if you want, but people either really love it or they really want to walk through life looking like they always just bought something at Balenciaga.

It was sold out as of Thursday morning.

