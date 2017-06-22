No One in the Royal Family Wants to Be King or Queen, Prince Harry Says

No one in the the royal family wants to be king or queen.

That's according to Prince Harry , who recently told Newsweek , "We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people…. Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

Harry, 32, is now fifth in line from the throne, notes CBS News . While he was once third, he is now just behind his brother William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Although members of the royal family may not desire the crown, they're still partaking in queen or king-like responsibilities. The prince told Newsweek that Queen Elizabeth , 91, has passed on some of her official duties to her grandchildren and has been "fantastic" about letting them choose which ones they want to take over.

At one time, Harry didn't want to be a part of anything royal-related. He told Newsweek that he "didn't want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good."