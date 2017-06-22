london600 Buildings May Have Similar Flammable Panels to Grenfell Tower
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London on June 14, 2017.
White HousePresident Trump Says He Doesn't Want a 'Poor Person' in Cabinet Role
President Trump Holds 'Make America Great Again' Rally In Iowa
ResearchWhy Light Roast Coffee May Be Healthier Than Dark Roast
Closeup coffee beans
WorldChurch of England Head Says It Helped Hide Sexual Abuse
BRITAIN-POLITICS-ATTACK-PARLIAMENT
Commonwealth Day Service &amp; Reception
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince Harry attends Commonwealth day celebrations service and reception at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein—Getty Images
Prince Harry

No One in the Royal Family Wants to Be King or Queen, Prince Harry Says

Madeline Farber
8:36 AM ET

No one in the the royal family wants to be king or queen.

That's according to Prince Harry, who recently told Newsweek, "We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people…. Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

Harry, 32, is now fifth in line from the throne, notes CBS News. While he was once third, he is now just behind his brother William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Although members of the royal family may not desire the crown, they're still partaking in queen or king-like responsibilities. The prince told Newsweek that Queen Elizabeth, 91, has passed on some of her official duties to her grandchildren and has been "fantastic" about letting them choose which ones they want to take over.

At one time, Harry didn't want to be a part of anything royal-related. He told Newsweek that he "didn't want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME