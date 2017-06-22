Search
Sign In
IdeasAdvertising Is Dead; Long Live Advertising
Commuters Use Citi Bikes As Program Expands Into Other Boroughs
ScienceEyes In the Sky
james-webb-nasa
U.S.The Drug Cascade
drug-cascade-boom-prescription-opioid-crisis-2
Robert MuellerWill Robert Mueller Separate Fact From Fiction?
As special counsel, Robert Mueller has wide latitude, and a high-stakes responsibility, to investigate the White House.
Royal Ascot 2017 - Day 1
Queen Elizbeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive by carriage at Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England.  Samir Hussein—WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Philip Leaves London Hospital After Being Treated for Infection

TIME
7:44 AM ET

(LONDON) — Prince Philip was discharged Thursday from a London hospital after he was treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after he fell ill with an infection related to an existing health condition that wasn't made public.

Philip, who turned 96 earlier this month, was driven from the hospital Thursday. Officials said he was in good spirits during his two nights' stay there.

His brief admission to the hospital meant he missed out on two major events in the queen's calendar — the state opening of Parliament on Wednesday and the Royal Ascot horse races.

In May, Philip announced he was stepping down from public life and wouldn't take on new charity roles after more than six decades of service.

The royal has been hospitalized several times in recent years, including for treatment of a blocked coronary artery in 2011 and a bladder infection in 2012, but he has been in generally good health.

The queen, 91, maintains her regular schedule of public appearances.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME