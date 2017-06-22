World
Search
Sign In
IdeasAdvertising Is Dead; Long Live Advertising
Commuters Use Citi Bikes As Program Expands Into Other Boroughs
ScienceEyes In the Sky
james-webb-nasa
U.S.The Drug Cascade
drug-cascade-boom-prescription-opioid-crisis-2
Robert MuellerWill Robert Mueller Separate Fact From Fiction?
As special counsel, Robert Mueller has wide latitude, and a high-stakes responsibility, to investigate the White House.
BRITAIN-POLITICS-ATTACK-PARLIAMENT
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby speaks during a vigil with faith leaders outside Westminster Abbey in London March 24, 2017, two days after the March 22 terror attack on the British parliament and Westminster Bridge.  Chris J Ratcliffe—AFP/Getty Images
World

Church of England Head Says It Helped Hide Sexual Abuse

Associated Press
7:47 AM ET

(LONDON) — The head of the Church of England has said that the institution "colluded" with and helped to hide the long-term sexual abuse of young men by one of its former bishops.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, made the statement Thursday as the church published a review of how it handled the case of former bishop Peter Ball, who was convicted and imprisoned in 2015 after pleading guilty to offenses including two counts of indecent assault.

Welby said the report was "harrowing reading" and that the church didn't help those who were brave enough to come forward.

The report said Ball's conduct "caused serious and enduring damage to the lives of many men," and that "the church at its most senior levels and over many years supported him unwisely."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME