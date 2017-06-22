Taking on the Animal Kingdom

CHEETAHS

In 2013, two NFL players were pitted against a pair of cheetahs called Jenna and Nave for a Nat Geo Wild documentary. The Chicago Bears’ Devin Hester won his race by milliseconds.

CHIMPS

U.S. Navy Seal Scott Helvenston beat a chimpanzee in an obstacle-course race on reality show Man vs. Beast in 2003. Another competitor lost a hot-dog-eating contest to a bear.

HORSES

A “Man vs. Horse” marathon has been held annually in a rural town in Wales since 1980. The endurance race has been won by a human only twice in its 37-year history.

This appears in the July 03, 2017 issue of TIME.