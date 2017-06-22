LOVE IT

Batman star Adam West, who died on June 9 at 88, was honored with a ceremonial lighting of a Bat-Signal from Los Angeles City Hall.

Sean “Diddy” Combs topped Forbes’ list of the wealthiest celebrities, vaulting 21 spots to overtake Beyoncé after selling off a majority stake in lifestyle brand Sean John.

After winning a Tony, John Legend is just an Emmy away from an EGOT–the ultimate showbiz prize claimed by winners of at least one competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

‘It’s me. It’s me.’

Lorde, revealing that she had been secretly running an Instagram account dedicated to onion rings, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blue Ivy became a big sister when parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins. The couple did not immediately release their names, but the Internet immediately deemed them #flawless.

LEAVE IT

WHAT POPPED IN CULTURE

Online retailer Getonfleek is selling an $80 male romper featuring a close-up photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s face.

Although Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls was applauded for its diversity of body types and skin tones, many on Twitter mocked the makeover for trying too hard, pointing to the hipster “man bun” one doll sported.

Rapper Bow Wow denied accusations that he paid people to follow him down the street during a publicity stunt to make him appear more popular.

A soup company based on Seinfeld’s infamous “Soup Nazi” just filed for bankruptcy. In the words of the memorable character, there will be “no soup for you!”

The Wrigley Co. defended its decision to temporarily turn Skittles white, “giving up” the candies’ rainbow coatings to show support for LGBT Pride Month. Many called the move tone-deaf for associating pride with whiteness.

