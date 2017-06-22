World
Search
Sign In
United NationsThe World's Population Is Forecast to Reach 9.8 Billion By the Year 2050
Weekend Shoppers As Japan Growth Trails Forecasts
CourtsTwo Jurors Blocked a Guilty Verdict in Bill Cosby's Trial, One Member of the Jury Says
Bill Cosby Trial Continues After Defense Rests
Google DoodleGoogle Honors Animator Oskar Fischinger With This Amazing Interactive Doodle
Oskar Fischinger Google Doodle
Sex/RelationshipsMore Than Half of Teens Are Having Sex and Most Use Birth Control
Blister Pack Of Pills TIME health stock
CHINA-LIFESTYLE-CHILDREN-CROSSBOW
A toothpick crossbow pictured in Changchun, China, on June 20, 2017. STR/AFP/Getty Images
China

Step Aside, Fidget Spinner. China's 'Toothpick Crossbow' Is the Ultimate Taboo Toy

Joseph Hincks
5:20 AM ET

Schools across the U.S. and Europe may have begun banning fidget spinners, but the popular children's toy has nothing on the new kid's contraption sweeping China.

Enter the toothpick crossbow. These miniature plastic or metal ballistas can fire a toothpick with enough force to pierce cardboard or — if loaded up with metal needles instead of wooden skewers — a soda can, the BBC reports.

The toy has become so ubiquitous that some cities have begun banning them, and parents are up in arms out of fear that children could easily be injured or blinded by accident.

According to Chinese media, the cities of Chengdu, Kunming, Harbin and others have already banned the crossbows, which can be bought for the equivalent of one dollar. But some parents have called on social media for a nationwide embargo.

“Hurry up [and ban them], pupils do not understand and are just shooting people for fun. It will cause accidents sooner or later,” one parent wrote on Chinese social media site Weibo, Agence France-Presse reports.

China's largest two online retailers, JD.com and Taobao, have already stopped selling the toy weapon. Police have also cracked down on retailers selling the toothpick crossbow near schools, according to Chinese media cited by the BBC.

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME