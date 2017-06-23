North CarolinaA New Island Just Appeared Off the Coast of North Carolina
Seascape with waves
TravelThese Are the Most Colorful Places on Earth
Grand Prismatic Spring, Midway Geyser, Yellowstone
public healthHow the Trump Administration Is Reversing Progress on HIV Treatment
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
GoogleGoogle Says It Won't Creep On Your Emails Anymore
gmail-inbox-screenshot
YouTube at Vidcon 2017 - Day 1
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 21: S inger/songwriter Grace VanderWaal performs at #YouTubeOnstage at VidCon 2017 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 21, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for YouTube) FilmMagic—FilmMagic for YouTube
Music

5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Raisa Bruner
4:36 PM ET

This week, DJ Khaled finally released his feature-stacked album Grateful, with collaborators like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj as highlights of the pack. Former America's Got Talent breakout star and ukulele master Grace VanderWaal debuts a summery, upbeat new single. One of the top songs from Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen gets an Owl City makeover, with radio-ready results. Indie-pop's Fitz and the Tantrums find a pleasantly funky groove on an optimistic breakout song. And rising New York rapper Ro Ransom hits just the right notes on a slinky new single.

"Moonlight," Grace VanderWaal

A 12-year-old Grace VanderWaal first found her moment in the spotlight as a standout performer on last year's America's Got Talent. The quirky, ukulele-wielding singer-songwriter won praise from Simon Cowell, who deemed her the next Taylor Swift — a compliment that set quite a precipitous standard. But her new release "Moonlight" lives up to that hype, as she's delivered a breathy and upbeat summer song that maintains her acoustic flair while layering in a lightly tropical touch. And "Moonlight" is just the start: it's the lead single off an upcoming debut album.

"Nobody," DJ Khaled feat. Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj

DJ Khaled put together an all-star list of collaborators for new album Grateful, but perhaps one of the more powerful combinations comes on "Nobody," a gospel-inspired track that benefits from the velvety cadence of Alicia Keys's singing and the smooth flow of Nicki Minaj's rhymes over an insistent beat. It's great to see Keys still stretching her vocal talent in the hip hop sphere, as she brings a welcome musicality to an otherwise heavily masculine and rap-forward tracklist. Also: you'll hear both women speaking up for their success, sharing an unflinchingly confident and respectful anthem of mutual boosting.

"Fool," Fitz and the Tantrums

Just try to stop from nodding along to indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums' new song "Fool," an infectiously funky summer bop from the sextet of previous hit "HandClap." Mixing analog and electro elements in their idiosyncratic style, this tune slips between more traditional pop and a synthy R&B style. And while ostensibly it's a song about getting rid of a lover gone awry, the ultimate message feels optimistic.

"Prettiest," Ro Ransom feat. Jazz Cartier

There's a dark, almost sinister undertone to "Prettiest," a sinuous new track from New York's Ro Ransom and Toronto rapper Jazz Cartier. Where Ransom's silky voice invites listeners in, Cartier shuts it down with his straight rap verses — a nicely balanced contrast between the two artists. Make no mistake, this is no love song; but its seductive, looping melody has its own repetitive magic. This is Ransom's first release in a year, and it bodes well for the little-known rapper's expected upcoming album.

"Waving Through a Window," Owl City

Broadway's new hit Dear Evan Hansen made a splash at the Tony's this month, taking home a number of prizes including Best Musical and Best Score. But for those who can't get tickets to see the stage production, the soundtrack by La La Land lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul has arrived online to fill the void — and now they're adding updated covers. This take on the reflective tune "Waving Through a Window" taps ultimate emo-pop producer Adam Young of Owl City for his signature whimsical, glitchy sound, transforming the emotional stage song into a radio-ready track, without losing its thoughtful and lyrical innocence.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME