18 Reasons DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Is Already Having a Better Summer Than You

There are few people that can lay claim to the fact that they have been cradled by the biggest names in the music industry before they celebrated their first birthday, but for Asahd Khaled, the eight-month-old heir to DJ Khaled's legacy , it's just another day in the life of a young legend who's the most active baby in the industry.

Since Asahd made his presence known on this earth with a Snapchat-documented birth , he's been called an icon, a don, a boss, and, of course, a blessing. His father's abundant affirmations to his son range from the emphatic ("You're self-made!") to the endearingly paternal ("I love you so much! You're my best friend! You're my son!") and make Khaled's notoriously over-the-top Snapchat platitudes look almost placid in comparison. But while some might point to Khaled's exultations as a case of fatherly love (and a healthy dose of bias), there's a lot of truth to the hype around Asahd.

After all, how many tots in the under-one set do you know who are credited as executive producers on what's bound to be one of the albums of the summer? How many babies do you know that have been called a legend by Rihanna and cuddled by Nas? With DJ Khaled's album Grateful ("executive produced" by Asahd) dropping on Friday, Asahd's first summer is shaping up to be better than most people who are much older than him.

How many babies do you know that casually hang out in the Roc Nation offices?

Had to stop by Uncle Lenny's @kodaklens office today... #TheGoldStandard to make sure Roc Nation is ready for #Grateful June 23!!! @kodaklensoffice A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Or that ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange?

Having a busy day me mommy and daddy rang the bell at #NYSE this morning with @getschooled!! 🙏🏼👏🏼👍🏼#grateful june23 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Asahd has already made appearances at the hottest events of the summer, like Hot 97's Summer Jam.

@hot97 #hot97summerjam2017 daddy @djkhaled had me like simba lol 🦁🦁😜 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Where he partied with people like Hot 97's Ebro.

Thanks @hot97 for having me ! @oldmanebro I think I was the youngest artist there tonight ! Lol #hot97summerjam 🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏼🦁🎶 album #grateful comin soon June 23 please pre-order it's 🔥 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

However, Asahd didn't seem fazed at all which makes complete sense because he's rubbed shoulders with nearly every name in hip hop. Here he is hanging out Nas.

I told daddy @djkhaled look it's @nas!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️the illmatic icon is holding me!!! 😊🦁 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

He caught up with Big Sean and Travis Scott.

@djkhaled #anotherone daddy u gotta stop I've met so many artists this week this executive producing job is so serious! Lol🦁🎶🙏🏼#grateful June 23 @bigsean A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Then @travisscott told me I was an icon smh omg lol 🤦🏽‍♂️😊🦁 @tricerocbklyn this week been serious! #grateful oh and I promise @travisscott you have more @jumpman23 than me they don't even make em all in my size 🙁 @chrissmokes @djkhaled A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Talked business with Justin Bieber.

@justinbieber and I were discussing me being executive producer of his album! Daddy said slow down asahd!! @djkhaled A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

And even scored a kiss from Rihanna.

To say the least my week started out great!! @badgalriri told me I smelled so good!!! 😊🤦🏽‍♂️❤️ A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Ballers want to be in the presence of this greatness.

@cp3 my daddy keeps telling me you got Exclusive @jumpman23 I got some too.. u want to trade? I got some Exclusives too. #WeTheBest A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on May 7, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Before summertime, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have already invested in Asahd's musical production by giving him a piano perfect for his size.

@djkhaled @therealswizzz @aliciakeys I love it! A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Feb 17, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

And even Zac Efron is a fan of young Asahd.

Daddy @djkhaled look it's @zacefron omg lol A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on May 9, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

However, it's not just the company that Asahd keeps that's enviable. This baby only flies private.

Getting ready to go again you ready this time daddy?? @djkhaled @jetsmarter @kamalhaute A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on May 13, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

We know he's also ready for the international jet set life when it comes to summer travel.

I'm internationally approved!!🎉🎉✈️💺🗺where we goin first uncle T?! @terrellish A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

He was getting his wardrobe ready long before Memorial Day, and he understands the importance of accessorizing with the right jewelry.

Gm dnt tell @chrissmokes but I stole his glasses lol A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

And the difference that the right fit can make (his father, after all, is vocal about #clothtalk.) Here he is getting some custom Gucci tailored.

Getting my suit fitted @gucci for @nickelodeon Awards tomorrow...catch me on the red carpet where me and my daddy have surprises for our fan luv A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

However, Asahd knows that the major keys of life aren't dependent on material goods or connections. He devotes plenty of time to good vibes, hammock talk, chilling out, and fan love.

Swimming 🏊 getting ready for our family vacation ! A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Daddy I love hammock talk it's a vibe A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

I love my fan luv friends! A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

When it comes to Grateful , Asahd takes his work as executive producer very seriously, doing everything from approving video footage to making sure that the Drake vocals are in.

Super focused @djkhaled #imtheone video this seems to be the edit I approved just making sure but mommy interrupted me smh lol #grateful #executiveproducer A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

However, Asahd's most memorable contributions to the album might be in the many flawless album covers he's provided for the album.

#grateful june 23! 🦁👏🏼🎶 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

#FANLUV #WildThoughts DJ Khaled Feat. @badgalriri & @brysontiller executive produced by @asahdkhaled song AND video 🎥🎥🔥🔥out tomorrow at 6 AM EST!#GRATEFUL🙏🌺🦁🔑 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Me and my daddy first single off #GRATEFUL is available everywhere #DJKHALED FEAT @beyonce #JAYZ #SHINING . I'm the executive producer 🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽 @wethebestmusic A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

May we all have the kind of legendary summer that Asahd is having.