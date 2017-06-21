Politics
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-BLACK CAUCUS
US President Donald Trump (C) meets with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee at the White House in Washington, DC, March 22, 2017 JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images
Congress

Read the Congressional Black Caucus' Letter Rejecting a Meeting With President Trump

Aric Jenkins
5:20 PM ET

The Congressional Black Caucus turned down a meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday out of frustration with his administration's previous failures to address the agenda of the group, its constituents, and black Americans as a whole.

In a letter addressed directly to Trump, obtained by Politico, CBC Chair Cedric Richmond (D-La.) wrote that the President had ignored the requests of the caucus since their March 22 meeting and that policies the White House is pursuing will endanger the well-being of African-Americans.

“[W]e have seen no evidence that your Administration acted on our calls for action, and we have in fact witnessed steps that will affirmatively hurt Black communities,” CBC Chair Cedric Richmond (D-VA) said. “While we agreed to explore possible future discussions when we first met, it has become abundantly clear that a conversation with the entire CBC would not be entirely productive, given the actions taken by your Administration since our first meeting.”

You can read the CBC's letter to Trump in full below:

Congressional Black Caucus Trump Letter by Mathew Katz on Scribd

