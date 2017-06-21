World
Search
Sign In
2020 ElectionTrump To Host Trump Re-Election Fundraiser at Trump Hotel
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Rally In Mesa, Arizona
Late Night TelevisionTrevor Noah Says He's Been Stopped By Police '8 to 10 Times'
WisconsinFormer Milwaukee Police Officer Acquitted in Deadly Shooting That Sparked Protests
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Heart DiseaseHow Breastfeeding Lowers a Mom’s Risk of Heart Disease
Mother breastfeeding her baby
IRAQ-CONFLICT-MOSUL
The leaning Al-Hadba minaret towering over the skyline in Mosul as the Iraqi forces advance towards the Old City on June 19, 2017 during the ongoing offensive to retake the last district still held by the Islamic State (IS) group fighters.  Mohamed El-Shahed—AFP/Getty Images
Iraq

ISIS Just Destroyed One of Iraq's Most Iconic Mosques

Susannah George / AP
4:24 PM ET

(IRBIL, Iraq) — Iraq's Ministry of Defense says the Islamic State group destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the iconic leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures late Wednesday night.

The mosque — also known as Mosul's Great Mosque — is where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a so-called Islamic caliphate in 2014 shortly after the city was overrun by the militants and was seen as a key symbolic prize in the fight for Iraq's second largest city.

Iraqi forces launched a push into Mosul's Old City earlier this week where the last ISIS fighters are holed up with an estimated 100,000 civilians according to the United Nations.

The fight to retake Mosul was launched more than eight months ago and has displaced more than 850,000 people.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME