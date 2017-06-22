Updated: 9:27 AM ET | Originally published: 8:48 AM ET

The Morning Brief: Health Care Bill, ISIS in Iraq and World Population

Pedestrians cross an intersection in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 16, 2014. Yuriko Nakao—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Senate GOP to unveil health care bill

Republican leaders in the Senate today are expected to publicly reveal their proposed health care bill , which is meant to replace the Affordable Care Act. Among other changes, the measure would cut Medicaid and no longer penalize people for not buying insurance, according to the Associated Press.

ISIS ruins one of Iraq's most iconic mosques

ISIS militants exploded Iraq’s ancient and iconic al-Nuri mosque , which is also known as Mosul's Great Mosque and dates to the 12th century, according to the AP. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the ISIS group’s latest destruction "is a formal declaration of their defeat."

U.N. releases world population projections

The world's population is on track to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, according to a new United Nations report . There are currently about 7.6 billion people in the world. The forecast also says India’s population is projected to exceed China’s in less than a decade.

Also:

At least 29 people were killed in a suicide car bombing outside a bank in Afghanistan .

The stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint , Mich., is being investigated as terrorism .

An Indiana waterpark has shut down after children suffered chemical burns from chlorine.

More than half of teens are having sex, and most use birth control, a new study has found.

Step aside, fidget spinner . The " toothpick crossbow" is now sweeping China.

