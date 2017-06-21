U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesChrissy Teigen Just Handled Her Troll Who Questioned Her Decision to Use IVF
71st Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Crime'Partying Was More Important Than Their Child.’ Parents Face Neglect Charges After Bringing Baby to a Bar
CongressTop Health Groups Not Consulted for Republican Health Care Bill
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
Foreign RelationsThe White House, Wonder Woman and What to Know About Thucydides
Statue of Thucydides the Greek philosopher in front of Parliament building
Andrew Cuomo
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo  Photograph by Ron Antonelli—Getty/NY Daily News
Immigration

Andrew Cuomo Just Granted Clemency to a Detained 9/11 Worker

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:39 PM ET

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he is granting clemency to a 9/11 recovery worker who is being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Cuomo released news of his decision on Twitter. "Mr. Cardona spent the last 27 years proving his rehabilitation, but he has been detained because of a rash, ultra-conservative policy," Cuomo wrote.

Carlos Humberto Cardona was taken into custody by ICE in February after showing up for a check-in with immigration authorities, according to the New York Daily News. He has been held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in New Jersey ever since.

Cardona pleaded guilty to an attempted drug sale in 1990. He has not had any convictions since.

Rather than removing Cardona from the country, authorities allowed him to be released with supervision and regular check-ins. Cardona suffers from respiratory problems linked to his work cleaning up downtown Manhattan after September 11, 2001. However, the deal was revoked after President Donald Trump signed an executive order changing deportation rules earlier this year.

Cardona applied for clemency in April, the Daily News reported. He is also married to a naturalized citizen and has filed an application with Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services to verify his marriage.

"I hope this action reunites him with his family," Cuomo tweeted. "And sends a message about fairness and equality, values that this state was founded upon."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME