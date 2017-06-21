Wes Anderson Would Be Jealous of These Real-Life Scenes

Eat your heart out, Wes Anderson.

Photographers are taking to Reddit to share their best shots of scenes, landscapes, and architecture that would fit right in during one of the popular director's aesthetically-specific movies like The Royal Tenenbaums or Moonrise Kingdom . (Think: pleasingly symmetrical framing, sherbet-ready pastel colors, and old-fashioned glamorous decor.) In the subreddit, called " Accidental Wes Anderson, " users are submitting their photographs of everything from whimsically-designed museums to deserted beaches and playfully-arranged rooms. As eye candy, the images transport viewers to a world of quirky characters and peeling paint jobs, just as Anderson likes it.

The visionary director's last film, The Grand Budapest Hotel , came out in 2014. He's currently working on a new movie called Isle of Dogs , slated for a 2018 release according to IMDB. In the meantime, fans of his distinctive work can go back and rewatch classics like The Darjeeling Limited — or bookmark this subreddit for regular perusal, as it's being updated daily with new, artful submissions that adhere to his twee aesthetic. In fact, Anderson himself might want to take a peek at these photos for future shooting locations. Here are a few of the most up-voted submissions.