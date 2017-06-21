Newsfeed
Business

You Can Now Indulge in Rosé Deodorant Just in Time for Summer

Cady Lang
2:04 PM ET

In case 40 oz. bottles of rosé and rosé flavored gummy candies can't satiate your craving for the popular (and Instagram-friendly) blush-colored wine this summer, consider the latest rosé-inspired offering: deodorant.

Thanks to Native Cosmetics, those jonesing for a daily way to imbibe rosé without cracking open a bottle can indulge with rosé-scented deodorant. The stick deodorant is all-natural and made sans parabens or aluminum, which means that it's a safe way to celebrate rosé season this year.

Their rosé deodorant appropriately debuted on Wednesday, the first day of summer, as a part of a limited-edition "brunch" boxed set that also includes scents like Mimosa and Sangria.

Courtesy: Native Cosmetics 
