U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesChrissy Teigen Just Handled Her Troll Who Questioned Her Decision to Use IVF
71st Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
ImmigrationAndrew Cuomo Just Granted Clemency to a Detained 9/11 Worker
Andrew Cuomo
CongressTop Health Groups Not Consulted for Republican Health Care Bill
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
Foreign RelationsThe White House, Wonder Woman and What to Know About Thucydides
Statue of Thucydides the Greek philosopher in front of Parliament building
Michael Trosclair-Shari-Tremba
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Crime

'Partying Was More Important Than Their Child.’ Parents Face Neglect Charges After Bringing Baby to a Bar

Melissa Chan
Updated: 3:42 PM ET | Originally published: 3:38 PM ET

A couple who tried to bring their baby girl with them into an Indianapolis bar were arrested after witnesses told police they saw the infant’s mother smoking and drinking while breastfeeding outside the establishment.

Michael Trosclair, 45, and Shari Tremba, 42, face public intoxication and neglect charges after the Friday incident, AL.com reported. Multiple patrons at the bar told police they saw Tremba drinking beer, smoking cigarettes and breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter at the same time, according to a probable cause affidavit first reported by AL.com and obtained by TIME.

“Partying was more important than their child,” a police officer wrote in the affidavit.

Tremba and the baby were not allowed inside the Wild Beaver Saloon since the child was underage, the bar's president Ric Payne told TIME on Wednesday. The mother chose to instead stand outside in an alley with her sleeping baby after the large group she had arrived with were let in around midnight.

Payne said he’s not sure whether her friends came out to bring her alcohol. Bar patrons claim she at one point left the baby unattended in a stroller, which was chained to the bar outside, according to the affidavit.

The infant was not harmed and was put in custody of children’s services, according to the affidavit.

Trosclair could not be immediately reached, and Tremba did not return a call for comment. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department directed questions to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, which did not immediately respond.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME