'Partying Was More Important Than Their Child.’ Parents Charged With Neglect After Bringing Baby to a Bar

A couple who tried to bring their baby girl with them into an Indianapolis bar were arrested after witnesses told police they saw the infant’s mother smoking and drinking while breastfeeding outside the establishment.

Michael Trosclair, 45, and Shari Tremba, 42, face public intoxication and neglect charges after the Friday incident, AL.com reported. Multiple patrons at the bar told police they saw Tremba drinking beer, smoking cigarettes and breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter at the same time, according to a probable cause affidavit first reported by AL.com and obtained by TIME.

“Partying was more important than their child,” a police officer wrote in the affidavit.

Tremba and the baby were not allowed inside the Wild Beaver Saloon since the child was underage, the bar's president Ric Payne told TIME on Wednesday. The mother chose to instead stand outside in an alley with her sleeping baby after the large group she had arrived with were let in around midnight.

Payne said he’s not sure whether her friends came out to bring her alcohol. Bar patrons claim she at one point left the baby unattended in a stroller, which was chained to the bar outside, according to the affidavit.

The infant was not harmed and was put in custody of children’s services, according to the affidavit.

Trosclair could not be immediately reached, and Tremba did not return a call for comment. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department directed questions to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office , which did not immediately respond.