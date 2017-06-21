The Internet Is Quite Busy Imagining the World of Year 3017 With These Life Hacks

The internet is now imagining what human civilization look like in the year 3017 — a full thousand years in the future.

The internet has some creative ideas, thanks to the contributions of a number of forward-thinking heroes whose innovative life hacks have left us present-day-dwellers far, far behind. From bold, tech-savvy business cards to unexpected uses of a toaster, these fellow humans have leveled up in ways that the rest of us can only imagine, leaving internet denizens impressed — and certain that their creativity speaks to a future, evolved version of humanity in which food is consumed with efficiency, screens are made use of to their true maximum potential, stores understand the pitfalls of the dressing room. And then there's the cyclist with the truly unexpected speed hack, and the teen with the sneaky way of avoiding parental oversight.

Check out some of the best ideas of what life will be like in 3017, below.

y'all still stuck in 2017, meanwhile I'm out here in 3017 pic.twitter.com/GxEUrgzC9y - Justin (@nothinbutlag) May 16, 2017

At uniqlo in japan they actually give you a plastic for your head before you try your clothes to avoid stain. Japan living in 3017 https://t.co/YXKosKz6ne - faiqa (@nurulfaiqa) June 16, 2017

YALL last night at the club some guy handed me this and told me to text him. WE ARE IN 2017 THIS MAN IS IN 3017 pic.twitter.com/EqEvpDrVbo - lil remnant (@marissuh_x) June 11, 2017

We in 2017 meanwhile these guys in 3017 pic.twitter.com/E2yO60xOqQ - waffle house #1 fan (@connzillaa) June 13, 2017

This man is living in 3017 we are all just passengers pic.twitter.com/w81XSBITvG - Suleman (@NamelusWonder) June 12, 2017

He living in 3017 https://t.co/xwiHCFodQI - Rhys McCarthy-Kern (@rhys12_) June 12, 2017