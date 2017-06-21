After Amazon announced last week that they would be buying Whole Foods Market , some customers wondered what their shopping experience would be like at the upscale grocery store chain after it was acquired by a company known for its online shopping. Luckily for them, Jimmy Kimmel has some ideas about what the future of Whole Foods a la Amazon will look like.

In a segment aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, Kimmel imagined what visiting an Amazon-owned Whole Foods would be like, with hilarious results.

After receiving a hummus sample, Kimmel was offered the option to get it delivered monthly to his home, shopping suggestions based on what other customers bought, and an in-person review of the product. Staying true to Amazon's latest business developments, Kimmel eventually received his hummus via drone and was offered the option to join "Whole Foods Prime" which besides costing $600, includes "a free streaming series from the Duplass brothers."

Watch Kimmel experience Amazon Whole Foods above.