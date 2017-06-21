Ideas
One bee guarding his echinacea from another
Two bees, one sitting nicely on a pink echinacea, another about to fight him for that privilege. Or ask him nicely if there's space for him as well. (c) Harold Lloyd—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

A Probiotic May Help Save the Bees

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how the same probiotic that’s in your morning yogurt could save the honey bees.

By the Lawson Health Research Institute

2. Science’s next great breakthrough will probably be made by an amateur.

By Nathan Hurst in Smithsonian

3. Could the Amazon-Whole Foods deal change the way we get our food?

By Steve Holt in Civil Eats

4. We need Tunisia in the fight against ISIS. So why cut aid to the country?

By Sarah Yerkes at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

5. Talent agencies want to solve Hollywood's diversity problem.

By Madeline Berg in Forbes

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
