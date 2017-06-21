Anyone who has seen Mad Max: Fury Road knows that parenting in the post-Apocalypse is no joke. One dad wants to make sure his kids are well-prepared to survive in the bleak, drought-ridden hellscape pictured in the movies, so he and his wife did a training run, capturing it all on camera for our entertainment and or education.

According to the caption of the video posted to YouTube , the ingenious parents transformed a few toy cars into “ Mad Max Mobiles ” worthy of Imperator Furiosa and Max Rockatansky. They then set their kiddos loose in the dystopian desert for a race across the brutally stricken landscape, editing the scenes together to prove that the post-apocalypse is no place for a baby.

Watch below.