Genius Dad’s Mad Max Parody Proves the Post Apocalypse World is No Place for a Baby

Melissa Locker
12:15 PM ET

Anyone who has seen Mad Max: Fury Road knows that parenting in the post-Apocalypse is no joke. One dad wants to make sure his kids are well-prepared to survive in the bleak, drought-ridden hellscape pictured in the movies, so he and his wife did a training run, capturing it all on camera for our entertainment and or education.

According to the caption of the video posted to YouTube, the ingenious parents transformed a few toy cars into “Mad Max Mobiles” worthy of Imperator Furiosa and Max Rockatansky. They then set their kiddos loose in the dystopian desert for a race across the brutally stricken landscape, editing the scenes together to prove that the post-apocalypse is no place for a baby.

Watch below.

