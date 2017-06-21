Watch Live: President Trump Is Rallying Supporters in an Iowa County That Hillary Clinton Won

President Donald Trump is slated to hold a campaign-style rally in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the event will start at 7 p.m. CDT, and will take place at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, the Washington Examiner reports.

The rally was initially supposed to take place on June 1, but was postponed due to "due to an unforeseen change in President Trump’s schedule," the President's campaign team told ABC News at the time.

Trump is visiting Iowa in light of the administration's tech week, according to the Examiner. Ahead of the rally , the President will take a tour and give remarks at the Kirkwood Community College, which is recognized by the White House as a major center of agricultural innovation, the Examiner reports.

"We believe the takeaway is, even in American agriculture , technology is the key to better yields and to more return," Ray Starling, a special assistant to the president for agriculture, trade and food assistance, told the Examiner . "And our next generation of farmers will need to know not only how to turn a wrench, but also how to write code and re-wire circuit boards."