Protesters hold signs and shout at lawmakers walking out of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2017 after the House of Representatives narrowly passed a Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, delivering a welcome victory to President Donald Trump after early legislative stumbles. Following weeks of in-party feuding and mounting pressure from the White House, lawmakers voted 217 to 213 to pass a bill dismantling much of Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act and allowing US states to opt out of many of the law's key health benefit guarantees Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty

Nearly half of voters disapprove of the healthcare bill that was passed in the House of Representatives last month, and it seems the problem is only getting worse.

Opposition to the bill sits at 49%, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, up from 44% when the House passed it.

Approval has also dropped from 38% to 35%. Republicans are more forgiving of the healthcare plan, though appeal is waning within the GOP as well. In early May, 15% of Republicans said they disapproved of the bill. That number has doubled to a 30% disapproval rating.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll also found that only 27% of American think it will actually make the county's health care system better, while 41% think it will make things worse.

The healthcare bill now goes to the Senate for another vote, where Democrats have opposed the bill and how it's being redrafted.

This latest survey, of 1,051 voters, was conducted from June 15-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.