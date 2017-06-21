Politics
States

Chris Christie on His 15% Approval Rating: ‘The Fact Is, Who Cares?’

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:06 AM ET

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie low approval ratings don't seem to bother him.

"The fact is, who cares?" Christie said at a press conference Tuesday when a reported asked if his approval ratings could go lower, Politico reported. "You guys care much more about that stuff than I do. I’ve said to you over and over and over again: Poll numbers matter when you’re running for something. When you’re not running for something, they don’t matter a bit. And I don’t care."

Only 15% of New Jersey voters of approve the governor's job, according to a Quinnipiac poll earlier this month. His disapproval rating went up to 81%, breaking his previous record of 77%, according to the poll.

After seeing high approval ratings for his handling of Hurricane Sandy, his administration was soon after dogged by the "Bridgegate" scandal, which led to the conviction of two of Christie's former aides. His approval ratings continued the downward trend since his failed presidential bid.

The election for a successor to Christie, who was once an early favorite for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, will take place this November.

