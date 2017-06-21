New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie low approval ratings don't seem to bother him.

"The fact is, who cares?" Christie said at a press conference Tuesday when a reported asked if his approval ratings could go lower, Politico reported. "You guys care much more about that stuff than I do. I’ve said to you over and over and over again: Poll numbers matter when you’re running for something. When you’re not running for something, they don’t matter a bit. And I don’t care."

Only 15% of New Jersey voters of approve the governor's job, according to a Quinnipiac poll earlier this month. His disapproval rating went up to 81%, breaking his previous record of 77%, according to the poll.

After seeing high approval ratings for his handling of Hurricane Sandy, his administration was soon after dogged by the "Bridgegate" scandal , which led to the conviction of two of Christie's former aides. His approval ratings continued the downward trend since his failed presidential bid.

The election for a successor to Christie, who was once an early favorite for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination , will take place this November.