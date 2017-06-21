World
United Kingdom

Britain's Prince Philip Has Been Admitted to Hospital With an Infection

Associated Press
6:26 AM ET

(LONDON) — Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be able to attend the queen's speech, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, was admitted as a precautionary measure and is in good spirits, the palace said.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is 96 and recently said he was stepping down from public events.

He has suffered heart ailments in the past. The palace said the infection is related to a pre-existing condition.

The queen is due to outline the government's legislative agenda in her speech Wednesday. Prince Charles will attend in Philip's place.

The palace said Philip is being treated at the King Edward VII Hospital in London after being admitted Tuesday night.

Queen Elizabeth II plans to attend the horse races at Royal Ascot on Wednesday afternoon, the palace said.

