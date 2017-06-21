Politics
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionJames Corden Sends Trump 297 Copies of Philadelphia at Mar-a-Lago as HIV/AIDS Awareness Message
Video GamesThe Problem With Sega's Plan to Bring Retro Games to Smartphones
Vintage Game Console Shoot
Pop CultureCelebrate Selfies With 5 Self-Portraits That Made History
The first photographic selfie by Philadelphia photographer Robert Cornelius.
president trumpWatch Live: President Trump Is Rallying Supporters in an Iowa County That Hillary Clinton Won
President Trump Delivers Statement On Congressional Baseball Practice Shooting
GOP GA Congressional Candidate Karen Handel Holds Election Night Event
Karen Handel gives a victory speech to supporters gathered at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina on June 20, 2017 in Atlanta, GA. Jessica McGowan—Getty Images
elections

Karen Handel’s Victory in Georgia Was Bigger Than Trump’s

Chris Wilson
10:18 AM ET

After a deeply disappointing loss in Georgia's special election, Democrats are hoping that Jon Ossoff's narrow defeat in a staunchly conservative district is the harbinger of a shifting tide.

“This is the beginning of something much bigger than us,” Ossoff said in his concession speech. And even though they avoided an embarrassing upset, some Republicans were still biting their nails after all the returns were in. "This could be a very bad sign of things to come," an adviser to House Speaker Paul Ryan told TIME.

But not only did Republican Karen Handel survive any anti-Trump sentiment among voters — she actually outperformed him in the district. With all 208 precincts reporting, Handel won with 51.87% of the vote in the head-to-head contest. A TIME analysis of the 2016 election results in those exact same precincts found that Trump only captured 50.44% of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 49.56% when one discounts third-party candidates and write-ins. (Some election counters put Trump's margin of victory in the district at closer to 1.5 points, which is likely due to discrepancies in which precincts were open Tuesday. That margin is still less than half of Handel's 3.7 point lead.)

If anything, the biggest lesson from Tuesday night is that voters are getting even more polarized. The following map shows which precincts voted more Democratic (blue) or Republican (red) between 2016 and Tuesday's election. Far from a tide of voters abandoning the party of an unpopular president, the precincts were almost exactly split between shifting one way or the other, with 102 getting more blue and 106 going more red.

In most cases, the shifts were slight enough not to indicate any major change in the voting composition of Georgia's 6th district. Handel won only 6 precincts that went for Clinton, while Ossoff picked up only 3 from Trump. The biggest difference, in fact, was that, like most congressional races, Tuesday's contest saw a much lower turnout than one typically sees in a presidential race. Last November, 76.5% of registered voters in Georgia showed up at the polls, and that figure was even higher in the 6th district, where turnout was 81.2% in the fall. By contrast, even with record-breaking spending of over $50 million on the race, only 58% of registered voters were motivated to cast a ballot in the special election.

There are just over 500 days until the 2018 midterm elections, during which time the political landscape will undulate repeatedly. Those who hoped or feared that Tuesday night would be a bellwether for the midterm elections can either shelve their disappointment or ease up on their relief. It takes more than 152 days to upend the American electorate.

See the data for both 2016 and the special election on TIME Labs' Github page.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME