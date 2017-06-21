World
Search
Sign In
Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia Has a New Top Prince
Mohammed bin Salman
United KingdomBritain's Prince Philip Has Been Admitted to Hospital With an Infection
Royal Ascot 2017 - Day 1
Food & DrinkToe-tally Outrageous: Customer Steals Mummified Toe Served in Specialty Cocktail in Canada
Glass of whiskey, close up, front view.
IowaPresident Trump Is Returning to Iowa, Where He May Find Remorseful Independent Voters
Donald Trump And Mike Pence Continue USA Thank You Tour 2016 In Des Moines
CHINA-ANIMAL-DOG
A dog looks out from its cage at a dog meat festival at a market in Yulin, in southern China on June 22, 2015.  Johannes Eisele—AFP/Getty Images
China

Activists in China Saved 1,000 Animals From Slaughter Ahead of an Annual Dog Meat Festival

Ryan Kilpatrick
6:06 AM ET

Activists in China saved up to 1,000 animals bound for the slaughterhouse Tuesday, ahead of a controversial dog-meat festival that many hoped had been called off.

According to the Humane Society International (HSI), the dogs and cats were rescued from a truck intercepted in Guangzhou, southern China. HSI China policy specialist Peter Li said the intervention was "the single largest dog and cat truck rescue that we’ve seen so far in China."

This week the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival begins in neighboring Guangxi, despite earlier reports that the local government had cancelled the event. The annual meat-fest regularly courts international condemnation.

According to China's state-backed newspaper the Global Times, this year's festival will be more "subdued" to avoid controversy.

Last year, celebrities Matt Damon, Pamela Anderson and others added their voices to mounting criticism of the event. A petition in China to abolition the festival attracted 11 million signatures.

Officially known as the Lychee and Dog Meat Festival, the event has been celebrated on the Summer Solstice in Yulin for centuries. In Chinese Traditional Medicine, consuming dog meat is believed to ward off the heat in the balmy midsummer.

Up to 20 million dogs and four million cats are killed annually in China for human consumption, HSI estimates.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME