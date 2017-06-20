U.S.
Switzerland United Nations US Torture
Lesley McSpadden and Michael Brown, Sr., parents of teenager Michael Brown, who was shot by a policeman in Ferguson, Missouri, speak during a press conference about the UN Committee Against Torture in Geneva, Switzerland on Nov. 12. Martial Trezzini—AP
Missouri

Michael Brown's Parents Reach Settlement With Ferguson Over Teen's Death

Associated Press
6:50 PM ET

(ST. LOUIS) — A federal judge has approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri.

Details of the settlement approved Tuesday by U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber were not disclosed. Anthony Gray, the attorney for Brown's parents, declined comment, as did Ferguson Mayor James Knowles III.

Michael Brown Sr. and his ex-wife, Lezley McSpadden, sued the city, former Police Chief Tom Jackson and former police officer Darren Wilson in 2015.

Brown died after a confrontation with Wilson, who shot him and was cleared of wrongdoing. The shooting led to months of sometimes violent unrest in Ferguson, a St. Louis suburb.

Follow TIME