John McCain Jokes That the Russians Have Been Able to Hack the Senate Health Care Bill

Senator John McCain says he hasn't seen the Senate's version of the American Health Care Act — but wouldn't be surprised if the Russians have.

"I’m sure the Russians have been able to hack in and gotten most of it," McCain said, according to Bloomberg . He also noted that he hasn't met "any American" who has seen the bill.

The Senate version of the American Health Care Act, which passed in the House of Representatives last month, is set to be released shortly, so the Senate can vote on it before the July 4th recess. But the process has gone on behind closed doors, and, according to Bloomberg, will not go through committee hearings. Multiple Senators, even from the Republican Party, said they have yet to see the bill.

"I haven't seen it [the bill] yet either, even though I've been a member of this working groups amongst Senate Republicans assigned to help narrow some of the focus of this," Utah Senator Mike Lee said in a video on his Facebook page .

"If you're frustrated by the lack of transparency in this process," Lee continued, "I share your frustration."