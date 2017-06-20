Corinne Olympios' Lawyer Vows to Continue Bachelor in Paradise Investigation

The Bachelor in Paradise controversy is far from over if you ask Corinne Olympios ‘ legal team.

Shortly after Warner Bros. released a statement Tuesday announcing that an investigation had produced no evidence of sexual misconduct on the show’s set last week, an attorney for the 25-year-old business owner and former Bachelor contestant has confirmed she will continue to pursue the allegations.

“It needs to be made clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BiP producers and crew member on the set,” Olympios’ attorney Martin Singer tells PEOPLE in a statement. “It was not shut down due to an complaint filed by Corinne against anyone.”

The statement continues, “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

On Tuesday, 10 days after announcing production had officially been halted , Warner Bros. confirmed that filming will soon resume.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

ABC confirmed the news with its own statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday: “ We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise . Given their results, the series will resume production and will air this summer on ABC.”

PEOPLE sources previously confirmed season 4 production was suspended after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between contestants DeMario Jackson and Olympios, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day.

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC.

