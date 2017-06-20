The Internet Is Sharing Hilarious Life Lessons From Jaws in Honor of the 42nd Anniversary

In honor of the 42nd anniversary of the release of Jaws , fans took to Twitter to share the useful - and frequently hilarious — lessons that watching Stephen Spielberg's thriller taught them.

The 1975 classic — which became the top-grossing film of all time after its debut — tells the tale of a man-eating Great White shark that terrorizes the fictional New England resort town of Amity Island. And from its opening scene — a sequence in which a skinny-dipping teen becomes the killer shark's first victim — it's a lot to digest.

But with the help of the hashtag #JawsTaughtUs , the Internet was able to sum up many of the important beachgoing dos and don'ts the movie instills in its viewers. From, "your boat is probably never big enough," to, "if you hear a cello while swimming, get the f—k out of the water," here are the best takeaways from Jaws .

#JawsTaughtUs

that no one, and I mean NO ONE, is going to listen to the ACTUAL SHARK EXPERT. pic.twitter.com/2bWZg6RQQ7 - David Taylor (@DT2ComicsChat) June 20, 2017

Your boat is probably never big enough#JawsTaughtUs pic.twitter.com/qhfeFJ0Obo - Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) June 20, 2017

Not all sharks are as nice as the left one #JawsTaughtUs pic.twitter.com/uBtHGEVSyQ - Dale (@stlsaint) June 20, 2017

#JawsTaughtUs if you hear a cello while swimming, get the f*ck out of the water! - CK (@charley_ck14) June 20, 2017

#JawsTaughtUs Not to elect real estate developers to public office. pic.twitter.com/P4vNGplxIE - Taft Berclair (@TaftBerclair) June 20, 2017

#JawsTaughtUs Humans are the bacon of the seas pic.twitter.com/GhiGjcLFGc - Matt B -acon sammich (@Peenyween1) June 20, 2017