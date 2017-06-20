Brussels' main square was evacuated Tuesday evening following reports of explosion-like noises at the city's train station, local media reported according to the Associated Press.

The Belgian rail service SNCB tweeted in French that train service was interrupted following a police order.

The explosion and happened just one day after a man in France rammed a car with explosives into a police vehicle near the famed Champs-Elysees in Paris, and less than a month after attacks in Manchester and London in England.