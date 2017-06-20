World
Refugee crisis‘I Started at Zero’: How a Syrian Refugee Is Rebuilding His Life Through Education
North KoreaWatch Otto Warmbier Give 2013 Graduation Speech as Salutatorian
remembranceHip Hop Artist Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dies at 42
PennsylvaniaRadio Host Resigns After Being Asked Not to Criticize President Trump
Belgium

Brussels Authorities Respond to Report of Explosion-Like Noises at Train Station

Alana Abramson
3:38 PM ET

Brussels' main square was evacuated Tuesday evening following reports of explosion-like noises at the city's train station, local media reported according to the Associated Press.

The Belgian rail service SNCB tweeted in French that train service was interrupted following a police order.

The explosion and happened just one day after a man in France rammed a car with explosives into a police vehicle near the famed Champs-Elysees in Paris, and less than a month after attacks in Manchester and London in England.

