President Donald Trump's approval rating has remained steady since February, even as he faced backlash from the abrupt decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, and after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
According to the Pew Research Center's latest national survey, conducted June 8-18, Trump's approval rating is 39%, unchanged from surveys conducted in April and February. His disapproval rating is 55%, one point higher than April, but one point lower than February.
For comparative purposes, Barack Obama had a 61% approval rating under this survey at the same point in his presidency, and George W. Bush had a 50% approval rating. In May of 1993, Bill Clinton's approval rating was 39%.
Trump's approval rating was virtually on par with the Republican party, which had a 40% approval rating overall — down 7 percentage points from January — and a 54% disapproval rating.
The Democrats' approval rating was slightly higher at 44%, but, like the Republicans, had a decrease of seven percentage points since January.
Of those surveyed, 54% said the Republican Party was too extreme, while 45% said the same thing about the Democratic party.
When asked which party cares about the middle class, Democrats easily bested Republicans, 57% to 42%.