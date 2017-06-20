President Trump's Approval Rating Holds Steady in Pew Survey

President Donald Trump' s approval rating has remained steady since February, even as he faced backlash from the abrupt decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, and after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to the Pew Research Center's latest national survey , conducted June 8-18, Trump's approval rating is 39%, unchanged from surveys conducted in April and February. His disapproval rating is 55%, one point higher than April, but one point lower than February.

For comparative purposes, Barack Obama had a 61% approval rating under this survey at the same point in his presidency, and George W. Bush had a 50% approval rating. In May of 1993, Bill Clinton's approval rating was 39%.

Trump's approval rating was virtually on par with the Republican party, which had a 40% approval rating overall — down 7 percentage points from January — and a 54% disapproval rating.

The Democrats' approval rating was slightly higher at 44%, but, like the Republicans, had a decrease of seven percentage points since January.

Of those surveyed, 54% said the Republican Party was too extreme, while 45% said the same thing about the Democratic party.

When asked which party cares about the middle class, Democrats easily bested Republicans, 57% to 42%.