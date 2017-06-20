Hip Hop Artist Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dies at 42

Prodigy of Mobb Deep performs during the 2017 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(NEW YORK) — Rapper Prodigy, a member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Depp, has died. He was 42.

The rapper's publicist said in a statement Tuesday that Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas "for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis." Prodigy has battled sickle cell since birth and was in Las Vegas for a performance.

The exact cause of death was not clear, the representative said.

Prodigy was born Albert Johnson in New York. He found success in the '90s with fellow rapper Havoc in Mobb Deep. The duo's hits included "Quiet Storm" with Lil Kim, "Shook Ones (Part II)" and "Hey Luv (Anything)."